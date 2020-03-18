e-paper
Coronavirus: Tourism industry set to suffer a loss of over Rs15k crore

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), an apex tourism industry association, has estimated that the losses amount to Rs 15,000 crore in foreign exchange and many job losses because of a slump in tourist arrivals in March and April.

Mar 18, 2020
Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Tourists wear a protective mask in wake of coronavirus as they visit Taj Mahal, in Agra on March 4, 2020.
Tourists wear a protective mask in wake of coronavirus as they visit Taj Mahal, in Agra on March 4, 2020. (ANI File Photo )
         

India is staring at a potential loss of over Rs 15,000 crore to the tourism industry because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to global travel restrictions and forced foreign vacationers to cancel airline reservations and hotel bookings, according to early estimates.

As the health crisis is expected to linger, the final numbers could far exceed the amount. To counter the setback, the Centre is working on a revival plan for the tourism industry.

On Tuesday, the culture ministry shut down all centrally protected monuments to the public until March 31 in its latest measure to stanch the coronavirus.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), an apex tourism industry association, has estimated that the losses amount to Rs 15,000 crore in foreign exchange and many job losses because of a slump in tourist arrivals in March and April.



“With the ongoing global crisis of coronavirus, tourism industry is badly affected. As per the preliminary reports coming in from our members we have lost about 15 lakh foreign tourists in the month of March and April...,” read the letter written by the IATO to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 16.



