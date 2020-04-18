Coronavirus update- 1,272 Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths in Gujarat: Report

india

Gujarat reported 176 new cases of the coronavirus disease, taking the state’s tally to 1272, including 88 people who have been cured, news agency ANI cited the health department as saying on Saturday.

There were 143 Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad, 13 each in Surat and Vadodara, two each in Rajkot and Bhavnagar and one each in Anand, Bharuch and Panchmahal, the agency reported.

The death toll in the state also rose to 48 after seven Covid-19 patients died in the state since 6pm on Friday, ANI reported.

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Gujarat had crossed the 1000-mark on Friday and officials had attributed the spike in the number to intensive surveillance and testing in hotspots.

Gujarat had received 24,000 rapid testing kits from the Centre on Friday, according to the state’s information department.

“These kits will be helpful for intense testing in containment zones, high-risk zones. More rapid testing kits will arrive in 2-3 days,” the department had said.

Most of the cases in the state have been reported in five districts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 14,378 and there were 480 deaths across the country, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday morning.

