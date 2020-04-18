e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update- 1,272 Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths in Gujarat: Report

Coronavirus update- 1,272 Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths in Gujarat: Report

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Gujarat had crossed the 1000-mark on Friday and officials had attributed the spike in the number to intensive surveillance and testing in hotspots.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fishermen wait to get their health checkup after they disembarked from their boats after travelling in the Arabian Sea to reach to their home state Maharashtra from the western state of Gujarat.
Fishermen wait to get their health checkup after they disembarked from their boats after travelling in the Arabian Sea to reach to their home state Maharashtra from the western state of Gujarat. (Reuters Photo)
         

Gujarat reported 176 new cases of the coronavirus disease, taking the state’s tally to 1272, including 88 people who have been cured, news agency ANI cited the health department as saying on Saturday.

There were 143 Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad, 13 each in Surat and Vadodara, two each in Rajkot and Bhavnagar and one each in Anand, Bharuch and Panchmahal, the agency reported.

The death toll in the state also rose to 48 after seven Covid-19 patients died in the state since 6pm on Friday, ANI reported.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The number of coronavirus disease cases in Gujarat had crossed the 1000-mark on Friday and officials had attributed the spike in the number to intensive surveillance and testing in hotspots.

Gujarat had received 24,000 rapid testing kits from the Centre on Friday, according to the state’s information department.

“These kits will be helpful for intense testing in containment zones, high-risk zones. More rapid testing kits will arrive in 2-3 days,” the department had said.

Also read: Covid-19 virus accidently leaked by intern at Wuhan lab, says report

Most of the cases in the state have been reported in five districts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 14,378 and there were 480 deaths across the country, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday morning.

Also read: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 14,378, death toll at 480

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Most of 25 Covid-19 positive navy men traced to single sailor
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
LIVE: Resolve labourers’ issues amid Covid-19 lockdown, UP CM tells officials
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
No mutation found in three virus strains in India: ICMR
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
‘Didn’t get the credit’: Shaun Pollock picks best pacers, includes 1 Indian
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Ford Mustang turns 56, wins the best selling sports car title for fifth year
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news