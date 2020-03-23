e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus Update: 68-year-old Covid-19 patient from Philippines dies in Mumbai, say officials

Coronavirus Update: 68-year-old Covid-19 patient from Philippines dies in Mumbai, say officials

Maharashtra has reported 15 new patients of Covid-19 taking the number of infected people in the state to 89, news agency ANI said on Monday citing the health department.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mumbai
Security personnel wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus outside a special isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Security personnel wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus outside a special isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (PTI)
         

A 68-year-old man from the Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus and then negative, died in a private hospital, the health department of the Greater Mumbai municipal corporation said in a release on Monday.

The man died on Sunday night.

“He was a case of diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted on 13th March with symptoms. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress,” the release said.

This is the third Covid-19 related death in the state.

The country’s hardest-hit state by Sars-Cov-2 had said on Sunday a 63-year-old man had died in Mumbai and the number of coronavirus cases had gone up to 74.

Maharashtra has announced a near-total shutdown of the state till March 31, in line with the Centre’s extraordinary new measures to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

