Home / India News / Coronavirus Update: 8 new Covid-19 patients in Gujarat, total cases go up to 82

Coronavirus Update: 8 new Covid-19 patients in Gujarat, total cases go up to 82

Of the new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, three are locally transmitted that take the number of local transmissions to 41 in the state, said Principal Health Secretary.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 12:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
According to the Union health ministry, there were 1,238 active cases in the country while 35 people have succumbed to COVID-19, as on March 31.
Eight new coronavirus cases have been found in Gujarat, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 82, a health official said on Wednesday.

All the new cases have been were reported from Ahmedabad,which has been declared as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in India.

Of the eight new patients, four have history of inter-state travel, three are cases of local transmission while one person has foreign travel history, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

With this, the number of local transmission cases in the state has gone up to 41, those having foreign travel history has risen to 33, and eight patients have inter-state travel history, she said.

Six people have died in Gujarat due to the deadly virus, the official said.

She also said that six patients have so far been discharged, and the condition of 66 is stable, while three are on ventilator support.

