e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients is safe, says Bengal health department

Coronavirus update: Cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients is safe, says Bengal health department

Bengal government’s advisory noted that the main driver of transmission of covid-19 is through droplets. There is no risk of Covid-19 infection from a dead body to health workers, family members or in the locality who follow standard precautions while handling body

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:09 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Workers from an NGO spray disinfectant during the sanitization of a night shelter in Delhi on day 9 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.
Workers from an NGO spray disinfectant during the sanitization of a night shelter in Delhi on day 9 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

There is no chance of transmission of coronavirus in crematorium or burial area, Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal government has said in an advisory to state officials and the public.

The advisory came after instances of protests and chaos by residents living in the vicinity of cremation grounds. In one case, residents had put up road blockade to stop government officials from cremating an elderly man, Bengal’s first casualty. There had been similar protests elsewhere too.

Three people have been confirmed to have died in Bengal due to coronavirus, according to data released by the Union health ministry.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The Bengal health department advisory quoted from the World Health Organisation guidance and the Union health ministry guidelines to underline that there was no evidence of people becoming infected from exposure to bodies of persons who die from Covid-19.

The advisory noted that the main driver of transmission of covid-19 is through droplets. There is no risk of Covid-19 infection from a dead body to health workers, family members or in the locality who follow standard precautions while handling body

“Temperature generated during burning of bodies is 800-1,000 degree celsius, under which, in no condition, can the virus remain viable,” it said.

Hindustantimes

It also emphasised that there was no evidence either that the smoke generated from the pyre can cause Covid-19.

“Hence, it is clarified that if the protocol prescribed for transportation and disposal of dead bodies of Covid-19 positive persons is followed, there is no risk of any coronavirus infection spreading from the dead body as result of cremation,” the notice said.

But Bengal isn’t the only state that has had protests, fueled by the health scare around coronavirus and rumours. There were similar protests in Delhi too when the first death was reported several days earlier. The Union health ministry had soon after issued guidelines on disposal of bodies and placed a restriction on the number of people who can be part of the last journey of the patient.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

tags
top news
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against misbehaving Jamaat members
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against misbehaving Jamaat members
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
Cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients is safe, says Bengal health dept
Cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients is safe, says Bengal health dept
Covid 19 Live: PM Modi shares 5-point mantra in a meet with sportspersons
Covid 19 Live: PM Modi shares 5-point mantra in a meet with sportspersons
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
WhatsApp launches fact-checking service for coronavirus hoaxes in Italy
WhatsApp launches fact-checking service for coronavirus hoaxes in Italy
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news