Coronavirus update: Maharashtra govt slashes March salary by 25 to 50%, MLAs take a 60% cut

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:48 IST

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it will cut salaries of elected representatives and state government employees as it fears a significant drop in revenue receipts for 2019-20 fiscal in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Maharashtra has reported 225 Covid-19 positive cases and 10 deaths till 1 pm on Tuesday.

Elected representatives, including from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to gram panchayat members, will take 60% deductions and receive only 40% of their March salary, while Class A and B government employees will take a 50% pay cut.

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar announced the decision on Tuesday after his meeting with the government employees’ unions.

Pawar said the decision will financially boost the government in its fight against the global pandemic.

Class A and B officers, ranging from the rank of secretaries to desk officers, will get 50% of their March salaries, while clerical staff in Class C will get 75% of their monthly remunerations.

“There will be no salary cuts for Class D employees such as peons and office assistants,” the finance minister said. “I hope the employees and their unions will extend their wholehearted support to the government in this unprecedented challenge we are facing,” the deputy CM said.

All major political parties in the state have announced their decision to donate a month’s salary of their legislators to the various state government relief funds.

On Monday, Pawar demanded a Rs 25,000 crore package from the central government due to the Covid-19 outbreak that has dented the state economy. He demanded that central dues to the tune of Rs 16,654 crore towards the devolution of the taxes and grant-in-aid be released immediately to tide over the growing economic crisis.

