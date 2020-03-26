Coronavirus update: Nearly 1,000 foreigners evacuated from Delhi in special flights

india

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 04:00 IST

Around a thousand foreign nationals were evacuated on five special flights from Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak that has led to suspension of flights and a three-week countrywide lockdown.

Officials said over 150 Japanese nationals were evacuated on a special flight that flew in from Tokyo.

Four other flights flew 500 people to Germany, 120 to Ukraine and 240 to two Baltic nations.

Officials said two more special flights to Frankfurt (Germany) and Austria were scheduled from the Delhi airport on Thursday to evacuate 750 people mostly Germans.

“Since one of the three runways at the Delhi airport is being used to park grounded aircraft, another is kept clear to cater to such special flights that are scheduled over the next few days,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.