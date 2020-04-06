Coronavirus update: Odisha’s Ganjam district to fine people for not wearing masks

india

With more and more Covid-19 cases being reported in the state, Odisha’s Ganjam district has made it compulsory for anyone venturing outside to wear masks.

The coastal district of Ganjam on Sunday made it compulsory for people out on the streets to wear masks as part of the preventive measures to fight against deadly coronavirus disease, which has claimed 83 lives and affected more than 3200 people across the country.

“If anyone is coming outside without mask, they will be penalised with Rs 1000 in the urban areas and Rs 500 in the rural area. Use cotton clothes mask, handkerchief or scarf to cover nose and mouth,” Vijay Amruta Kulange, Ganjam district collector, said.

At least 400 women self-help groups in Odisha have made more than one million masks for distribution among people. The SHGs—under the Odisha government’s Mission Shakti programme—make around 50,000 masks every day, as part of its efforts to help the state government in its fight against Covid-19.

The order for wearing masks came as Ganjam district sealed off a village in which migrants from Bhubaneswar returned recently.

Matia Sahi village in Baghalati gram panchayat under Kukudakhandi block was sealed after reports of the presence of at least 130 migrants from the state’s capital city, said Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb, sub-collector of Berhampur.

Movement of people and vehicles in or out of Matia Sahi has been restricted until further orders.