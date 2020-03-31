Coronavirus Update: Over one lakh people put in home quarantine in Bengal

india

A 48-year-old woman, who died in a state run hospital on Monday night, was posthumously detected with Covid-19 taking the total death toll due to infection in the state to three, even as five fresh cases were detected and more than one lakh people put into home quarantine in West Bengal within the last 24 hours.

West Bengal has a total of 27 positive cases now, of which three were ‘cured’ as stated in a bulletin issued by the government on Tuesday. More than 1.48 lakh people are now quarantined in home and hospitals across the state.

The state government has, meanwhile, started identifying the people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Authorities didn’t issue any official figures.

State home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay tweeted: “All those from West Bengal who have participated in the event are being identified and will be immediately tested for Covid-19 and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine.”

Meanwhile, a bulletin issued by the state health department on Tuesday said that at least three persons who were earlier detected with coronavirus have been ‘cured’.

This includes a UK-returned 18-year-old boy who was the first coronavirus patient of the state. The boy, a son of a senior bureaucrat, was slammed and trolled on social media along with his family for not practicing social distancing.

Following the woman’s death in a state-run hospital in Howrah district, a section of the hospital’s nurses alleged that she was treated in the general ward with 30 other patients for nearly four hours before being shifted to the hospital’s ICU.

They said that the superintendent of the hospital didn’t isolate the patient despite being repeatedly warned by nurses that she was a suspected Covid-19 patient. The superintendent could not be contacted.