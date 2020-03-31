Coronavirus update: Second Delhi Mohalla Clinic doctor tests positive for Covid-19

india

A doctor at a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi’s Babarpur has tested positive for Covid-19, the second one to contract the coronavirus disease at a community health centre in 10 days, reports said on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, a notice has been put up in the area asking patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 to March 20 to self-quarantine themselves at home for the next 15 days.

The first doctor had contracted the coronavirus infection on March 21 from a 38-year-old woman from Dilshad Garden, who had visited the doctor’s private clinic on March 12, with symptoms such as cough and fever.

The wife and daughter of this 49-year-old doctor, who worked at a Mohalla Clinic in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur, had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

More than 1169 people, who had come in contact with the Mohalla Clinic doctor in Maujpur, were asked by the Delhi government’s health department to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Of these, most were patients who visited the clinic between March 12 and 18. Around 30 to 40 patients were those who visited the doctor’s private clinic in Old Seemapuri.

According to the Centre, 97 people have contracted Covid-19 the national capital, including 89 active cases, six recoveries and two deaths till Tuesday.