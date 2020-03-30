Coronavirus update: Stranded truck drivers seek help from Centre, warn of shortage of essential goods

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:56 IST

The nationwide lockdown has resulted in millions of migrant workers flooding the streets and resorting to walking in the absence of any public transport. The state government’s intervention on Saturday finally allowed some migrants to be evacuated before the Centre stepped in stop the exodus and issued a warning to states to seal their borders.

Parallel to this another crisis has been brewing with lakhs of truck drivers stuck in limbo.

Since the lockdown a total of six lakh cargo carrying trucks are currently stranded across the country, according to the All India Motor Transport Congress.

For about 15,000 stranded drivers and labourers at Asia’s biggest truck pit-- the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, there has been no respite from either the local administration, state government on Central government since the day the ‘Janta Curfew’ was announced. Consignments from as far as Nepal, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are lying stranded at the hub that is situated near the Grand Trunk Road, India’s busiest highway. Drivers warn of an immediate threat to disruption of supply of essential goods too.

“Drivers are stuck in thousands. They have no food or shelter. Our local associations are trying whatever bare minimum food we can arrange for ourselves. They have shut road-side food stalls. Where will the driver go to eat on the highways? There has been no help from the government so far neither from the state or the Centre. This is Asia’s biggest transport hub and we are living in such conditions where not a single penny in aid has been provided. Some drivers have even left their trucks and fled on foot,” Amrick Singh, a member of the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar union says.

Abysmal living condition

Swamped in close quarters with no permission to move, the drivers are living with an eminent fear of either contracting the virus or dying of hunger.

“Drivers are living in abysmal conditions in an 8x8ft cabin, it is like a jail. One has to live and sleep in it, there is no facility either for toilet or water,” says 27 year-old Jitender Tiwari who drove his consignment from Bihar.

Amrick Singh says there is an imminent threat of drivers contracting the disease. “There is a man who ran a dhaba (food stall) who has been lying sick since days. The poor guy has not been getting any food or water as no one wants to go near him out of fear. He will die of hunger alone if not of coronavirus. We have called the authorities many times but no one has bothered to take him. The police came in once after we called multiple times but no one did anything.”

About 1500-2000 labourers who were not allowed to cross the borders by the state police have also taken refuge at the transport pit. “We have nowhere to go. I have a 3-year-old infant with me. My village is in Hardoi near Lucknow. I have been told even buses are not running anymore. We are stuck here,” says Geeta, a daily wage labourer who had walked from Rohini.

Movement stalled

Even as movement of some cargo trucks ferrying perishable goods are being allowed drivers are facing hurdles of long queues and unloading the cargo in the absence of labourers. Drivers say they are also being asked to pay fees by local police to cross the barricades.

“Even essential goods vehicles are having issues. Some are stuck in huge jams. Perishable items are being allowed little bit at night but dry ration consignment is stranded here like rice. Drivers can’t even leave the trucks and go as it might be stolen. Some drivers stuck on highways are just leaving their vehicles and fleeing on foot to their villages. No buses have been arranged for us like the labourers. Some drivers who were helping carry labourers were stopped by police and got beaten up. I have faced harassment by the police in Punjab who threatened to give me a challan of Rs 2000 for releasing my truck,” Ranjit Singh, who drove his consignment from Ludhiana, says.

Shortage of essential goods

The lockdown has hampered the supply chain as lakhs of trucks carrying essential commodities are stranded on national highways. A threat of shortage of essential goods looms as the supply logjam continues.

“There are several trucks which were already in transit since 19-20 March, before the announcement of the lockdown. They should have at least let them pass. We have been in touch with the government but even state governments are not agreeing. This virus will eventually be controlled but if there is a shortage of essential goods supply there will be a severe war-like situation. Given the present situation it is 100% certain that there will be a shortage and the government is unable to understand the gravity of it,” All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) president Kultaran Singh Aitwal said.

“When the industries have been shut and there are no labourers left, how will trucks even be loaded and unloaded? Highway transport is the lifeline of the economy and we are facing a loss of about Rs 2000 crore on an average,” he added.

Government intervention

The Union government has issued several circulars asking states to keep units manufacturing food and essential items going and allow transport of intermediary goods.

A committee to look at transport logistics has also been formed by the Centre including the secretaries of ministries of civil aviation, road transporter, railways, shipping, health, drugs and textiles.

In its first meeting held on Saturday the transport minister had raised the issue of condition of truck drivers who have been stranded at highways, according to officials aware of the development.