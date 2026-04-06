'Couldn’t do anything in 47 years': Iran's representative in India on Trump's warning on Strait of Hormuz
The remark came after Trump on Sunday, issued a strong warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, on Monday strongly pushed back against recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and said it was a "big mistake" to start the war in Iran, which has had wide-ranging repercussions.
His remark came after Trump on Sunday, issued a strong warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia escalates, while threatening severe consequences if it fails to do so.
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Responding to Trump’s warning against Iran, Ilahi said such statements were not unprecedented and reflected a pattern seen over decades. “It is not anything new... They couldn't do anything to us for 47 years. They can't do anything else.” he told news agency ANI.
Ilahi also rejected Trump’s assertion that the US had already “won” the war, pointing to the continued duration of the conflict. “We can answer this in battle and on the streets. They wanted to do something within three days, but now it has been more than a month,” the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India was quoted as saying by ANI.
Even as he criticised Washington, Ilahi stressed the need to shift focus toward de-escalation and diplomacy.
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"We have to talk about peace. We have to bring peace to the world... Indian diplomacy is very good, and they can also play a more significant role in this issue... From the beginning, it was a very big mistake. It wasn't just this war against Iran, but this war was against all human beings; it was against the whole world. You will see that the result of this war is that a lot of people in different countries are suffering at the moment..."
Ilahi also said that the language of leaders reflects their personal values and approach. "The language which every human being uses is the manifestation of his personality and his humanity and his morality. So, someone who uses rude language means that this is their personality. Even a lot of American senators denied using that language."
Global impact and call for collective action
Highlighting the wider fallout of the conflict, Ilahi pointed to the economic consequences already being felt globally, particularly in energy and shipping sectors.
"All countries can play a big role in stopping this war. Because now the war affects a lot of people. The price of oil has increased, and even the price of shipping has increased... So I think it is very necessary and important to set exactly the time in which the media and world leaders come together and they ask President Trump to stop this war."
While firmly defending Iran’s position, Ilahi’s remarks also carried a wider appeal — urging countries, leaders and the media to work collectively to end the conflict and limit its impact on ordinary people.
(With ANI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More