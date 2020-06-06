e-paper
Home / India News / Counterterror in focus as India prepares to occupy UNSC seat

Counterterror in focus as India prepares to occupy UNSC seat

External affairs ministry S Jaishankar outlined India’s priorities for its campaign to secure the non-permanent seat in the Security Council during the election scheduled for June 17.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:45 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
S Jaishankar outlined India's priorities for its campaign to secure the non-permanent seat in the Security Council during the election scheduled for June 17.
S Jaishankar outlined India’s priorities for its campaign to secure the non-permanent seat in the Security Council during the election scheduled for June 17.(ANI)
         

India, which is set to be elected to a two-year term on the UN Security Council this month after a gap of almost a decade, said on Friday it will work at the world body for an effective response to global terrorism and reforming the multilateral system.

External affairs ministry S Jaishankar outlined India’s priorities for its campaign to secure the non-permanent seat in the Security Council during the election scheduled for June 17.

While working for inclusive solutions, he said, India’s key priorities at the Security Council will be an effective response to international terrorism, reformed multilateralism to reflect contemporary realities, a comprehensive approach to peace and security, a commitment to international law and streamlining of UN peacekeeping, and promoting technology with a human touch.

Jaishankar said India’s approach will also be guided by the “five Ss” set out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation) and shanti (peace) in order to create conditions for universal samriddhi (prosperity).

He referred to the international context that the Security Council will face, including new and continuing traditional challenges to international peace and security.

“Global institutions remain unreformed and under-representative. They are, therefore, less able to deliver. The Covid-19 pandemic and its grave economic repercussions will test the world like never before,” he said. “In this extraordinary situation, India can play a positive global role.”

Jaishankar emphasised India’s long-standing role as a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue, and a votary of international law. He set out the country’s principled approach to international relations, which the foreign policy establishment will bring to Security Council once India is elected for a two-year term.

“India will work constructively with partners to overcome old and new fault-lines and offer innovative and inclusive solutions, help developing countries obtain the necessary support to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic [and] help focus more on development support [and] greater involvement of women and youth in shaping a new paradigm…,” he said.

Secretary (west) Vikas Swarup of the external affairs ministry said India’s candidature is set to succeed as it is the single endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific group. This would be India’s eighth term on the UN Security Council, and the two-year tenure will start in January 2021.

In the past, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council during 1984-85, 1991-92 and 2011-12.

