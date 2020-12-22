Counting of votes in J-K local body polls to begin at 9am

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 07:35 IST

The counting of votes for 280 seats of Jammu and Kashmir District Development Councils (DDCs) in 20 districts will start at 9am on Tuesday. This is the first time that elections were conducted for the DDC in the Union territory as the DDCs were introduced after the abrogation of the special status accorded to J-K under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The polling was held under heavy security in eight phases — November 28, December 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16 and 19. Jammu and Kashmir have 140 DDCs each and elections were held for all the 280 seats. Apart from that, elections were also held for 935 panchayat halqas and 11,814 vacant panch constituencies in the Kashmir division. In the Jammu division, 135 panchayat halqas and 339 vacant panch constituencies went to polls.

While the election to DDCs and panchayat by-polls were held through ballot, by-election to municipal seats were conducted through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

All counting of votes will be done in district headquarters and the returning officers are in charge of the counting process for each constituency. The entire counting exercise will be monitored and recorded to achieve full transparency.

Counting of ballot papers would be taken up on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of ballot papers from different polling stations as per the prescribed procedure and counting guidelines, J-K election commissioner KK Sharma said on Monday.

The trends will start coming in after 9am and results will be available on the official website of the state election commission — ceojammukashmir.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a three-way contest among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Congress and the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). The Gupkar alliance has been forged by seven regional parties including Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) to collectively fight for the restoration of Article 370 in the Union territory.

(with agency inputs)