e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

Country in financial emergency-like situation: Singhvi

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of diverting the people’s attention from its failures.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2019 04:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Expressing concern over the economic slowdown, Singhvi said the situation is like that of a “financial emergency”. He raised the issue of slowdown in automobile sector, crashing stock exchange and rising fiscal deficit.
Expressing concern over the economic slowdown, Singhvi said the situation is like that of a “financial emergency”. He raised the issue of slowdown in automobile sector, crashing stock exchange and rising fiscal deficit.(HT image)
         

The Congress on Sunday expressed concern over what it called the “slowdown” of economy and said the country is facing a situation like that of a “financial emergency”.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of diverting the people’s attention from its failures.

Expressing concern over the economic slowdown, Singhvi said the situation is like that of a “financial emergency”. He raised the issue of slowdown in automobile sector, crashing stock exchange and rising fiscal deficit.

Criticising the Narendra Modi government, he said, “Ironically, if one looks at between Modi 1 (government) beginning and Modi 2, he or she shall figure that has been a regression in progress.”

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 04:55 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss