Country in financial emergency-like situation: Singhvi

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 04:55 IST

The Congress on Sunday expressed concern over what it called the “slowdown” of economy and said the country is facing a situation like that of a “financial emergency”.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of diverting the people’s attention from its failures.

Expressing concern over the economic slowdown, Singhvi said the situation is like that of a “financial emergency”. He raised the issue of slowdown in automobile sector, crashing stock exchange and rising fiscal deficit.

Criticising the Narendra Modi government, he said, “Ironically, if one looks at between Modi 1 (government) beginning and Modi 2, he or she shall figure that has been a regression in progress.”

