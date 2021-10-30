Country suffering as Congress can’t take a decision: Mamata Banerjee in Goa

PANAJI: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attacked the Congress, saying the party was incapable of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the grand old party is not serious about politics.

She alleged that the country is suffering because the Congress does not take decisions. “Modiji is going to be so powerful because of Congress. If one cannot take a decision, why should the country suffer for that? They (Congress) got enough opportunities. Instead of fighting against the BJP, they contested against me in my state. How do they expect that they will contest me and we will only give flowers and sweets to them in return,” Banerjee said, while addressing a group of media persons here on the last day of her three-day visit to Goa, where assembly polls are due early next year.

She was referring to the fact that the Congress contested against the TMC during the assembly elections in West Bengal earlier this year.

Taking a veiled attack on the BJP-led central government, she said, “I want to see that all regional parties are strong. We are a union of states and the federal structure should be strong. If the state is strong, the Centre is strong. Delhi ka dadagiri anik naka (We don’t want bullying from Delhi anymore). Enough is enough.”

When asked if she would become part of a grand alliance that included Congress to take on the BJP in 2024 general election, Banerjee said, “I cannot say everything right now because they (Congress) don’t take politics seriously.”

“We want committed people, committed local political parties that really want to fight against the BJP. Let us work together,” she added.

She also backed the recent comments made by political strategist Prashant Kishor — who managed the TMC’s poll campaign in West Bengal earlier this year and is currently lobbying for the party for the upcoming Goa polls — who had said the BJP will remain at the centre of Indian politics for the next many years irrespective of whether it wins or loses elections. Kishor had also taken a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “thinking it is just of matter of time before people throw the BJP away”.

Banerjee said Kishor’s comments were a reflection of the current scenario. “I feel that he has said that if we want to defeat BJP, we cannot do it the way Congress is heading. We have to give a strong fight to BJP,” she added.

Her comments came on the second day of her three-day visit to the state and coincided with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state.

Banerjee also attacked the BJP for rising fuel prices, farmers protest and harassment of dissidents.

“First you (BJP) increase the price (of fuel) and then ask us to reduce? Why are you increasing the price? We never increased the price. Are you not even worried about the country? Is there no worry for you?” she said.

“The farmers are sitting for one year in protest. The BJP is not even looking at them. What all lies about vaccines. So many people have not even taken one dose of the vaccine. Only 29% of the people have taken both doses but we have 1.3 billion people. Where has it all gone? What about the PM Cares Fund? Central government has taken money from the employees from every sector. And it is not even going to be audited and if I question, then they will send the ED (Enforcement Directorate) or CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to my house,” she said.

On Saturday, Banerjee also visited the Basilica of Bom Jesus, besides a market in north Goa, where she briefly addressed people.

She also met Goa Forward Party members, including Vijai Sardesai, besides members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a bunch of independent MLAs.

“She made a statement that all have to go together and throw out the BJP. To welcome this proposal, I and my MLAs had come together to meet her. For the last two years, I have been saying that Team Goa has to fight to take on the BJP. We have to take it to the next gear. We came here to speak about how we can take this proposal forward. She has given her opinion on this. Our party will think about this and take a decision,” Sardesai said after meeting Banerjee.

Reacting to Banerjee’s attack, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said the TMC chief’s comments reflected their intentions to split the vote and benefit the BJP.

“The Goa BJP doesn’t have the strength to defeat the Congress. That’s why the BJP tries each time to split the votes or buy the MLAs. Each election their focus on only splitting the votes. They bring A party and B party and now they have brought a third party,” Chodankar said.

Meanwhile, the BJP, not to be left out as both Banerjee and Gandhi are in Goa over the weekend, dispatched its MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya, who termed the TMC as “Terrorism, Mafia, Corruption”, in a bid to counter Banerjee’s “Temple, Mosque, Church” acronym in Goa.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant while speaking at a function said the state didn’t need anyone from outside to bring a new dawn, referring to the Trinamool’s slogan in Goa.

“There is no need for others to come here and announce a new dawn to protect Goa’s culture and environment. We are capable of ushering in a new dawn,” Sawant said.