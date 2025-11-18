Court frames charges against ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday framed charges against former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his aides. The development came after Malik pleaded not guilty, which paved the way for a trial. A special court in Mumbai ordered to frame charges against Malik.(HT_PRINT)

Satyanarayan Navander, a special judge handling MPs/MLAs cases, framed and read out the charges against the former state minister and all the other accused after they pleaded not guilty. Notably, the money laundering case involves the NCP leader and also the firms ran by his family members.

The accused in the case will now face trial for the offences under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

What is the case against Nawab Malik?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s case against the NCP leader revolves around an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED in 2022 in connection with the case. He is currently on bail due to medical reasons, which was granted by the Supreme Court.

The case before the court alleges that Malik conspired with Ibrahim’s network (D-Company) and participated in laundering proceeds from the unauthorised acquisition of a Kurla property known as Goawala Compound.

The order states, “Nawab Malik, in connivance with D-Company members — Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel and accused Sardar Khan — participated in laundering of illegally usurped property, which constitutes ‘proceeds of crime’ under Section 2(1)(u) of PMLA.”

Earlier, the court had said that the same properly was “illegally registered in the name of M/s Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd, owned by the family members of Nawab Malik” and that ay rent collectd through them were proceeds of crime within the meaning of the Act.