US court blocks Trump administration ban on Harvard accepting foreign students

A US judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from barring Harvard University from enrolling foreign students after the Ivy League school challenged the government’s shock move, which sent ripples of anxiety and fear coursing through Indian student communities. Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, equal to 27% of total enrolment. There are 788 Indian students and scholars at the prestigious university, according to its website. (REUTERS FILE)

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston, Harvard said the government’s action violated the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said in its suit. “Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard.” District judge Allison Burroughs restrained the administration from implementing the move. The Trump administration may appeal the ruling. There will be an injunction hearing on May 29, a court filing showed.

“There is a lot of panic and chaos,” said a student who planned to attend Harvard this year after receiving an offer, requesting anonymity due to concerns about privacy and possible backlash.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security terminated Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification for the 2025-26 academic year.

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus. It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments,” said Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem in a statement.

The order also stated that foreign students currently enrolled at Harvard must either transfer to other academic institutions or lose their legal status.

“My visa interview was scheduled soon. Now I don’t have any idea what to do. If I go for the interview and get rejected, it will really dent my immigration history. But if I cancel my appointment, I don’t know when I’ll get a slot again. Everything else like housing, coursework and student loans are also up in the air,” said a second student, also requesting anonymity.

Education consultants expressed dismay.

“For the last 30 years, the US has been the primary destination for undergraduate students...I cannot tell parents anymore that this is the America that I studied and lived in,” said Mrinalini Batra, Founder and CEO of International Education Exchange, an education consultancy.

“I know a few of my friends were planning to apply to the US for their masters degrees this year. Now, almost 80% of them are reconsidering and they don’t want to go to America anymore,” said a student with a Harvard admit.

Some said they believed the uncertainty will be temporary.

“This is a temporary roadblock. Institutions like Harvard have a long history of standing by their international students, and we expect them to continue doing so,” said Vibha Kagzi, founder and CEO of ReachIvy, an education consultancy.

