Court issues production warrant against OP Chautala in money laundering case

A Delhi court Tuesday issued production warrant against former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala for December 7 in over Rs 6 crore money laundering case.

Special Judge Sunil Kumar Sisodia took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet in the case and directed Tihar jail authorities to produce Chautala.

He is currently serving a 10-year jail term in a separate case related to teachers’ recruitment scam.

The final report, filed by ED’s special public prosecutor N K Matta, sought Chautala’s prosecution under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED informed the court that disproportionate assets worth Rs 6.09 crore were “illegally generated” by Chautala between May 1993 and May 2006, through corruption and were projected as untainted property by utilizing them in the construction and in acquiring movable assets.

Chautala is serving imprisonment for illegally recruiting 3,206 Junior Basic Trained (JBT) teachers in Haryana in 2000.

The CBI had on March 26, 2010 charge-sheeted Chautala indicting him for allegedly possessing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, far exceeding his legal income between 1993 and 2006. The ED had filed a separate case based on the CBI’s FIR.

