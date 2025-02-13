Court protects AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from arrest in Delhi police team attack case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was granted protection from arrest by a Delhi court on Thursday in a case of alleged attack on a police team in the national capital's Jamia Nagar on February 10. AAP's Amanatullah Khan shows victory sign after winning his seat in the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.(PTI)

The Delhi police had registered a case against Khan for allegedly leading an “attack” by a mob on its team. The alleged incident occurred when a team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan in another case. The AAP leader was accused of helping a proclaimed offender, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, to escape from custody.

The court passed its directions on Thursday after hearing arguments over an anticipatory bail plea filed by Khan in the case.

Special judge Jitendra Singh ordered the Okhla MLA to join the probe whenever directed by the investigating officer. The police were directed to submit all the documents, except any CCTV footage related to the incident, to the court on February 24.

Khan's lawyer, Rajat Bharadwaj, said, “The court has granted interim protection until February 24. The notice was issued to us for joining the investigation, and we are joining it today. The court has asked the prosecution to file a proper reply.”

The AAP leader said, “Everything is in the court, I will say everything there. I will join the investigation at 5 pm this evening.”

Being framed by police, says Khan

Khan had accused the Delhi police of implicating him in the case to hide their mistake. The AAP leader claimed that the individual pursued by the police team was out on anticipatory bail granted by a Saket court in 2018.

The Okhla MLA claimed that he had reached the spot to enquire about some non-functioning temporary pumps but found people in plain clothes harassing a person.

"I was asked to save that person who, I was told, was a resident of the area. I do not have any close relations with that person. When I asked the locals, I got to know that those people (in plainclothes) were threatening him," Amanatullah Khan had said in the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Khan alleged that individuals in plainclothes refused to disclose their identities and left the area when the concerned individual showed them a court order.

He further alleged that he was about to lodge a complaint against the people in plainclothes who claimed to be from the police for behaving illegally. But, in order to cover up their wrongdoing, they made baseless allegations by distorting and misrepresenting the facts.

The AAP leader had retained his Okhla seat in the 2025 Delhi assembly election by defeating the BJP's Manish Choudhary by a margin of 23,639 votes. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party candidate Shafia ur-Rehman Khan finished third with 39,558 votes, almost 27,000 votes more than Congress candidate Ariba Khan.