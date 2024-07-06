Court refuses to allow wife Sunita to be present during Arvind Kejriwal's consultations with medical board

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Saturday refused to allow Sunita Kejriwal to be present during her husband Arvind Kejriwal’s consultation with the medical board constituted by AIIMS to oversee his medical condition during his judicial custody in the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy case. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

However, the court directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide the Delhi chief minister with the medical records of his consultations with the medical board.

The city court further allowed Sunita Kejriwal to independently approach the medical board regarding any query related to the diet prescribed to Kejriwal.



Kejriwal is in judicial custody till July 12 in connection with the money laundering case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate. The CBI arrested the AAP convenor on June 26 in connection with the case.



Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal in a video message alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor was a victim of a ‘deep conspiracy’ and was arrested by the ED on a false statement by a witness.

In a video message, she said the ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal based on the statement of TDP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR). The Telugu Desam Party is a constituent of the ruling NDA.



“MSR earlier said that he had met with the Delhi chief minister on March 16, 2021, regarding land for a charitable trust he wanted to open in Delhi but changed his statement on July 17, 2023, following his son's arrest,” she added in her video message.



Sunita Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “wants to finish off Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party using the ED and CBI.”



Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped excise policy 2021-22.