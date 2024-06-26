CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal; SC allows him to file fresh plea against Delhi HC's stay order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, allowed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief to file a fresh petition challenging the Delhi high court's final order that stayed the trial court's direction to grant him regular bail. Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy. (PTI)

Earlier today, the CBI brought Arvind Kejriwal to the Rouse Avenue court. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, accompanied him.

The probe agency had on Tuesday examined the AAP supremo in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement in connection with the excise policy case

The Delhi High Court had stayed Kejriwal's bail order, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfillment of twin conditions of section 45 of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.

After the CBI examined Kejriwal inside the jail, his lawyer alleged that the Narendra Modi government played "dirty tricks" to keep him in jail.

"The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked CBI to arrest him in the same manner almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows nothing changed the vindictive mindset of BJ. Shame," he wrote on X.

The vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, while passing the order, said that documents and arguments were not appreciated properly by the trial court.