Court to consider chargesheet against Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi in IRCTC hotels case today

A local court is scheduled to look into a chargesheet on Tuesday against former Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad and others in a money laundering case related to the 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the chargesheet before Special Judge Arvind Kumar in the Patiala House court on August 24.

On August 31, the court had granted bail to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006 to a private firm involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Patna district.

The ED in its chargesheet has also named Lalu Prasad’s party colleague Prem Chand Gupta, his wife Sarla Gupta, a firm Lara Projects and 10 others as accused in the hotels tender case.

All of them have been booked under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED said it has attached assets worth over Rs 44 crore in this case till now.

The CBI too had filed a chargesheet relating to the same case in April 12 against 12 people and two companies. The CBI’s FIR had alleged that Lalu Prasad, during his tenure as the Railway Minister in UPA-I government, handed over the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a company in 2004 after receiving a bribe in the form of a prime land in Patna through a ‘benami’ company owned by Sarla Gupta.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 08:14 IST