Covaxin trials in children between 2 and 18 years to begin in 10-12 days, says Niti Aayog member

Dr VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog, said during a press conference on Tuesday that Bharat Biotech is set to begin phase II/III clinical trials for Covaxin in kids in the age group of 2 to 18 years in the next 10-12 days.

"Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days," Paul said during a press conference.











