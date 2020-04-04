Covid-19: 11 more test positive in Bengal, number of infections go up to 68

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 21:14 IST

Eleven more people tested positive for coronavirus in West Bengal since Friday, chief secretary Ravija Sinha said Saturday afternoon.

“Six of these 11 people belong to the family of the woman who died in Kurseong,” Sinha told reporters at the state secretariat.

The fresh cases took the number of positive cases to 68, said Sinha. Many of those who tested positive earlier are cured and ready to go home, he added.

Till Saturday evening three people died of Covid-19 in Bengal. Four others who had tested positive might have died of co-morbidity, the government said.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Ahead of the chief secretary addressing reporters, the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) said that a man working at Haldia port and who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, tested positive for Covid-19. HT traced at least 31 other people who had gone to Delhi from Murshidabad, Malda, Alipurduar and Birbhum districts.

The man found by KoPT is Bengal’s first officially confirmed Covid-19 patient among those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi last month.

KoPT said in a statement that on April 2 an employee of one of its contractors at Haldia port in East Midnapore district tested positive for Covid-19.

The man, said KoPT, returned from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi on March 24. “Due to the lockdown no work was done at the berth which they (the contractor) operate. However, he (the patient) might have visited the docks,” the statement said.

Chief Secretary Sinha, however, did not clarify whether the new 11 cases included the man at Haldia port. “We have heard about this,” he said. Sinha also did not say how many of those who returned from Delhi have been tracked down and how many underwent tests.

On April 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government had received information about 71 people who had gone to Nizamuddin and 54 of them, and their families, had been tracked down in Bengal.

Asked why the data provided by the state was sometimes leading to confusion, the chief secretary said, “Nobody is reducing the figures and nobody is increasing them. We are only giving the data that is relevant.”

“After the Nizamuddin episode came to light he was immediately tested by the municipality. Due to this case, contract labourers have not come to the port,” the KoPT statement said. It added that the regular port staff were working and officers who might have had any kind of contact with the patient had been quarantined.

KoPT said a sanitisation drive was on and masks, gloves and sanitizers have been given to all employees.

In Malda district, superintendent of police Alok Rajoria said, “Eleven people from Malda went to Delhi but none returned to the district. Ten of them are kept in quarantine in Maharashtra while one is in Jharkhand.”

In Birbhum district, officials remained silent but residents of Sonatorpara in Siuri town said a youth who lives near a local Madrasa was taken away by health department officials on April 1, days after he returned home.

“The family initially claimed that he did not go to Delhi and the man even ran his shop. We saw health department officials coming in two vehicles and taking him away for quarantine,” said Chandan Mukherjee who lives in the neighbourhood.

In Murshidabad district, chief medical officer of health Prasanta Biswas said, “One man has been tracked down at Banipur village. He was picked up from home on Friday night and sent to institutional quarantine at Raghunathganj. Nine of his family members have been asked to stay in home isolation for 14 days.”

“All of them are asymptomatic. Right now we are not sending their samples for tests,” said Biswas.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior officer of district health department said, “The man is 48-years-old. He attended the conference on March 17. Before the lockdown he went to Assam where he has a small business. He returned home four days ago and was living a normal life. He did not bother to share his travel history with us.”

At Alipurduar district in north Bengal, two residents of Falakata who returned from Nizamuddin have tested negative, said Dr Puran Sharma, chief medical officer of health.

Sharma said 16 others, who are from south Bengal districts and put in quarantine in Alipurduar, also tested negative but he did not want to name the districts these people belong to. “All of them are still in quarantine,” he said.