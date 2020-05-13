e-paper
May 13, 2020-Wednesday
Covid-19: 15 new cases found in Guwahati; Assam tally jumps to 80

Covid-19: 15 new cases found in Guwahati; Assam tally jumps to 80

On Tuesday, the authorities in Guwahati had sealed the hotel and the warehouse where the positive patient worked, and classified them as containment zones.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 22:05 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Police personnel hanging a banner in an area that has been declared a containment zone during the coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati.
With the detection of 15 new Covid-19 positive cases in Guwahati, the total number of coronavirus patients in Assam increased to 80 on Wednesday.

All the 15 new cases are related to a single person, who used to work in a potato warehouse on the outskirts of Guwahati as well as a hotel in the city. He was detected Covid-19 positive on Monday.

“15 people have tested Covid-19 positive in Kamrup Metro (district). All are related to a patient from Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently. All (are) under quarantine and please don’t panic,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday, the authorities in Guwahati had sealed the hotel and the warehouse where the positive patient worked, and classified them as containment zones.

So far, 2 coronavirus patients have died in Assam, 40 have recovered and 38 others are under treatment. At present the state has 3 of its 33 districts—Dhubri, Goalpara and Marigaon--in the orange zone and all others in the green zone.

