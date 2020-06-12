Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 07:27 IST

India has seen improvements in the coronavirus disease scenario in the months since the outbreak was reported. But there are some districts which are areas of concern, the Centre has said.

These 46 districts have a Covid-19 confirmation rate (positives for total Covid-19 tests done) of more than 10% as compared to 5.70% national rate. They were identified in a meeting held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba with states on Wednesday.

Gauba also gave a detailed presentation in the meeting on the overall Covid-19 status in India as on June 9 and the challenges that have emerged since the government eased lockdown restrictions.

He said that the highest number of these districts (12) are in Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These districts are: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Solapur, Nashik, Akola, Osmanabad, Gondia and Jalgaon.

In Delhi, nine out of 11 districts have a higher confirmation rate, the presentation said. These are North-West, Central, South-East, East, West, North, Shahdara, South-West and North-East.

Telangana has four districts namely Medchal Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Suryapet. In Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur have a higher confirmation rate.

Similarly, Khgaria, Purbi Champran, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur in Bihar; Khargone, Burhanpur, Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh; Firozabad, Chitrakoot in UP; Hojai and Dima Hasao in Assam; Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat; Sepahijala in Tripura; Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand; Howrad and West Bengal and Pali in Rajasthan are the other districts where the Covid-19 confirmation rate is higher than the national average.

“The increase in confirmation rate (between May 18 and June 9) indicates at either increase in spread of coronavirus or lower testing during this period,” the presentation said.

The presentation also pointed out that there was a huge turnaround time for getting test results in several districts, especially in the rural areas. HT had reported that Jharkhand and Bihar were taking up to 14 days to provide results of the tests taken at the quarantine centers. “The delay is because of the sudden increase in the swabs being taken,” said Jharkhand health secretary Nitin Kulkarni. Bihar health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said the pendency of the tests results is reducing as swabs of most of the symptomatic persons in quarantine centers have been taken.

On the positive side, the Cabinet Secretary said that the doubling rate has increased to 16.9 days from earlier 14.1 days and the national fatality rate was still below 3%. He also said that the spread of Covid-19 cases to newer districts was not very high and the situation there was under control. Gauba said that several districts have reported slowing down of Covid-19 cases, which indicated that the lockdown had a positive impact.