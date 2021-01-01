Covid-19 active caseload drops to 2.54 lakh, lowest after 179 days says health ministry

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:27 IST

India’s Covid-19 active caseload continues to exhibit a sustained downward slide and has significantly dropped to 2.54 lakh, the lowest after 179 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The total active cases were 2,53,287 on July 6. India’s present active caseload consists of just 2.47 per cent of India’s total cases.

The daily new cases in India in the recent days have been around 20,000. The new cases in a span of 24 hours were 20,035 whereas 23,181 recoveries were registered during the same period. “Recoveries outnumbering daily new cases from last 35 days have ensured a consistent decline in active cases,” the ministry said.

The total recovered cases are nearing 99 lakh (98,83,461). “The gap between recoveries and active cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 96 lakh and presently stands at 96,29,207,” the ministry highlighted.

The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 96.08 per cent as on date.

The ministry said that 77.61 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,376 newly recovered cases. A total of 3,612 people have recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,537 in West Bengal.

Of the new cases, 80.19 per cent are concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,215. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,509 new cases.

A total of 256 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs account for 80.47 per cent of new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (58). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 30 and 29 daily deaths, respectively.

Daily deaths have been less than 300 since the last 7 days. This has ensured that the mortality remains low and presently stands at 1.45 per cent, the ministry stated.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi account for 63 per cent of total deaths in the country, it said.