Home / India News / Covid-19 cases cross 73,000-mark in Uttarakhand, death toll over 1200

Covid-19 cases cross 73,000-mark in Uttarakhand, death toll over 1200

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
On Friday, 391 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts with a maximum of 103 from Dehradun district.
         

Uttarakhand on Friday reported 530 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 73,527. Five more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1201.

Out of 73,527who have tested positive so far, a total of 66,855 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.93%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.65%.

On Friday, 391 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts with a maximum of 103 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Friday, a maximum number of cases were reported from Dehradun district. With eight positive cases each, Uttarkashi and Bageshwar reported the least number of cases on Friday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 20,879 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (11,985), US Nagar (10,233) and Nainital (8,465).

The state health department has so far tested 13.01 lakh people of which results of over 18,000 are awaited.

