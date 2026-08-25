Jailed Karnataka officer, undertrial, found with ‘girlfriend’ in VIP ward at hospital during surprise inspection

What began as a routine surprise inspection at a government hospital in Karnataka took an unexpected turn when officials found an undertrial government officer staying with his alleged girlfriend in a special ward. The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) team carried out the inspection at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences. (Representational Image) (PTI)

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) team carried out the inspection at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital on Monday evening, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

During the inspection, officials found that Mahamad Hussain, an Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) survey supervisor who is undertrial in a corruption case, had been admitted to MIMS Hospital and had been undergoing treatment there since August 21.

There was no court permission for Hussain’s hospital stay and he did not have any serious health condition warranting prolonged treatment, the report mentioned.

Officials also found a woman staying in the same room as Hussain in the hospital ward, PTI reported. India Today reported that the woman was Hussain’s girlfriend.

Responding to questions on whether police had initiated an inquiry into the matter, a police officer said, “Action is being taken against those who were deployed there as escorts and also against those who were responsible for the entry (of the woman).”

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Why was Hussain in jail? According to PTI, Hussain was arrested during a Lokayukta raid at the Assistant Director of Land Records office in Srirangapatna and was remanded to judicial custody by a court on July 3, a day after the raid.

He allegedly entered the Srirangapatna Taluk Land Records office illegally and was accused of helping in Akarband (land demarcation) work, digitisation of records and the creation of fake documents using government software.

The KSLSA inspection team comprised District Sessions Judge and DLSA President Chandrashekhar C, KSLSA Member Secretary Shashidhar Shetty, Public Relations Officer Balasubramani, member Dr Mohan Rao Nalwade and DLSA Member Secretary Anand M.

Karnataka Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar told PTI that Hussain had been referred to MIMS Hospital by a visiting prison doctor, who had advised that he be admitted.

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Responding to reports that Hussain was found with a woman in the hospital ward, Kumar said, “That is not our responsibility. That is the responsibility of the escort provided by the district police,” adding that appropriate action was being taken against the concerned TR personnel.

He said the accused had since been sent back to judicial custody.

When asked whether the prison department would conduct an inquiry, Kumar said, “We will look into the procedural lapse, particularly the delay in intimating us.”

(With inputs from PTI)