e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 cases in Tripura rise to 750

Covid-19 cases in Tripura rise to 750

Most of the new patients have a recent travel history to other states.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 14:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Agartala
A worker arranges beds to prepare a quarantine centre in an indoor Hapania International Fair Complex, in Agartala on Wednesday.
A worker arranges beds to prepare a quarantine centre in an indoor Hapania International Fair Complex, in Agartala on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

The number of coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 750 on Saturday after 55 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Most of the new patients have a recent travel history to other states.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet said, “Alert. 55 people found Covid-19 positive cases in Tripura today out of 1125 samples tested. Majority of the positive patients have travel history and others were in contact of Covid-19 patient. Stay Cautious & Safe.” Of the total 750 patients in the state, 173 have been cured.

According to latest reports, 24,826 out of 37,761 persons put under surveillance have completed their 14 days observation period and been discharged.

However, 542 people are still in different quarantine centres and 12,093 others home quarantined. The state has so far tested 33,276 people for Covid-19.

tags
top news
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities
Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
‘Delhi government hospitals reserved for residents only’: Kejriwal
‘Delhi government hospitals reserved for residents only’: Kejriwal
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In