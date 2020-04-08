Covid-19: Chhattisgarh releases 1,478 prisoners after SC order

ranchi

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:24 IST

Chhattisgarh government has released 1, 478 prisoners till Wednesday from various jails of the state on bail, parole, and completion of their sentences after the Supreme Court’s order to decongest prisons in wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, jail authorities said.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Out of the 1,478 inmates, 427 have been released from various jails on interim bail of less than three months, 742 on interim bail for over three months, 262 on parole and another 46 on completion of their sentence, they added.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel directed officials to ensure strict compliance of precautionary measures against Covid-19 such as social distancing, wearing of masks and frequent washing of hands in the prisons across the state.

He also directed officials to house new prisoners in separate barracks and arrange for thermal scanners and hand sanitisers at the entrance of jails.

Prison visits have also been suspended till April 14, the day the ongoing 21-day officially ends unless the government extends it further, the authorities added.