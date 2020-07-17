e-paper
Covid-19: Complete lockdown extended in Manipur’s Jiribam district for 7 days

The Jiribam district which borders southern Assam had been under complete lockdown since July 5 after a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases.

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:44 IST
Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The number of positive cases in Manipur now stands at 1,764.The number of active and recovered cases is 635 and 1,129 respectively.
The number of positive cases in Manipur now stands at 1,764.The number of active and recovered cases is 635 and 1,129 respectively.
         

The Manipur government on Thursday extended the complete lockdown in Jiribam district by another seven days to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases.

“There shall be complete curfew in the entire Jiribam district till 22/07/2020 or until further orders whichever is earlier. Only personnel involved in essential services permitted by the Deputy Commissioner, Jiribam, will be allowed,” said the order signed by Dr J Suresh Babu, state chief secretary and chairman, state executive committee.

The Jiribam district which borders southern Assam had been under complete lockdown since July 5 after a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 64 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the state health department in a press release on Thursday night.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,764.The number of active and recovered cases is 635 and 1,129 respectively.

With the discharge of 49 persons in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the state rose to 64 percent on Thursday.

