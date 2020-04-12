Covid-19: Delhi govt designates three more areas as containment zones

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 14:12 IST

The number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 33 on Sunday after the government added three more areas to the list from where Covid-19 cases emerged, ANI reported.

The three areas are in Deoli Extension, Mansarovar Garden and in Jahangirpuri. Police have barricaded all containment zones.

“Special attention is being paid to the 33 areas which are sealed. Most importantly every individual in all houses is being screened. If someone is even a little symptomatic, they’re being tested to see that they don’t spread the infection,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain according to ANI.

Delhi has recorded 1069 cases of coronavirus so far. Nineteen of them have died while 27 have been discharged from hospitals.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unveiled “Operation SHIELD” to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

Under Operation SHIELD, residents of the hotspots will be under home quarantine and those testing positive for coronavirus in these areas will be isolated. “SHIELD” is an acronym for “Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Santisation and Door-To-Door Checking”.

Delhi’s roads were deserted on Sunday as people kept indoors. For the first time that Sacred Heart Cathedral in the heart of the national capital remained closed on Easter amid the lockdown and social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19 .

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which is set to end on April 14, is likely to be extended. At a video conference on Saturday, most chief ministers batted for an extension of the lockdown.

While Odisha and Punjab had announced extending the lockdown till April 30 even before the video conference, Maharashtra did so later Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.