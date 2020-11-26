e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: Evolve containment strategies for districts with high infection rate, Yogi tells officials

Covid-19: Evolve containment strategies for districts with high infection rate, Yogi tells officials

Speaking at a review meeting on Wednesday, the CM said the state had attained the capacity of conducting over 178,000 tests per day

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(File photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to evolve strategies on the basis of case mapping in districts with high Covid-19 infection rate.

Speaking at a review meeting on Wednesday, the CM said the state had attained the capacity of conducting over 178,000 tests per day and added, “utilise this capability and do testing at full capacity. Testing has a major role to play in breaking the infection chain.”

Yogi also said that the RT-PCR technique be used for focused testing in high incidence rate districts. “Medical facilities should be strengthened to improve recovery rate in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, and Ghaziabad,” he said.

Also read | Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19

The chief minister reiterated the importance of following safety protocols, including wearing masks, social distancing, and asked officers to carry out awareness drives for the same.

“Act against people who don’t wear masks,” he said. Yogi asked officials to maintain smooth supply of medicines and equipment to Covid-19 hospitals.

While reviewing medical oxygen stock and supply, he asked officers to ensure that Covid-19 hospitals had 48-hour oxygen back-up.

Officers were also asked to analyse requirements of extra ICU beds and make arrangements accordingly.

Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Wanton destruction will never be forgotten: Ratan Tata on Mumbai attacks
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, buses off roads in Kerala
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
India cancels international flights till Dec 31, to allow flights only on select routes
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
