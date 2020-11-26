e-paper
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19

delhi Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has tested Covid-19 positive.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), he said in a tweet on Thursday.

The minister said he had initial symptoms following which he got himself tested for the viral infection. The Covid-19 report has come positive, he wrote on Twitter in Hindi. Rai has asked people who came in contact with him in the last few days to take care and get themselves tested.

 
