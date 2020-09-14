e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: FM Nirmala presents first batch of supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh crore

Covid-19: FM Nirmala presents first batch of supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh crore

This includes proposals involving net outgo of Rs 1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure of Rs 68,868.33 crore.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
File photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, which include cash outgo of Rs 1.66 lakh crore, primarily to meet expenses for combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total cash outgo Rs 40,000 crore is towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program and Rs 33,771.48 crore have been sought for direct benefit transfer under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and National Social Assistance Programme.

As part of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Rs 33,771.48 crore have been transferred to beneficiaries of both women Jan Dhan Account holders and Old Age Pension holders.

“For providing Grants-in-aid General for Direct Benefit Transfer to Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna Women Accounts Holders (Rs 30,956.98 crore) and Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension (Rs 2,814.50 crore) under the scheme National Social Assistance Programme,” the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 tabled in the Lok Sabha said.

The government has also sought Rs 46,602.43 crore towards providing additional allocation under Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states as per recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21 includes 54 Grants and 1 Appropriations.

“Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 1,66,983.91 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 68,868.33 crore,” it said.

To augment the health infrastructure to combat Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the government has sought Rs 14,231.96 crore including Rs 5,915.49 crore for meeting additional expenditure towards Grants-in-aid General for containment of pandemic and Rs 2,475 crore to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

For meeting expenditure towards Grants-in-aid General under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) related to the Labour Ministry, the government has sought Rs 4,860 crore.

With regard to meeting expenditure towards food subsidy to decentralized procurement scheme states under National Food Security Act, Rs 10,000 crore has been sought from the Parliament.

For meeting an additional expenditure towards Grants-in-aid General to National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) for the Guarantee Emergency Credit Line (GECL) facility to eligible MSME borrowers, Rs 4,000 crore has been sought.

On May 20, the Cabinet approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for MSME sector.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 trillion to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was set up by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years.

The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31, or till the amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.

tags
top news
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
Our values don’t recognise same-sex marriage: Centre tells Delhi HC
Our values don’t recognise same-sex marriage: Centre tells Delhi HC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In