Covid-19: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on central air-conditioning

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:46 IST

The Delhi high court (HC) on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government on a plea that urged an alternative arrangement for the use of centrally air-conditioned buildings in the national capital because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, issued notices to various authorities, including the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi government among others.

The bench said that the concern was vital after advocate KC Mittal, also chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, moved a plea seeking the constitution of a committee of experts that would examine the problem and suggest technical solutions.

The central government’s standing counsel, Ajay Digpaul, who appeared for CPWD, told the HC that guidelines in this regard have been issued on April 22 and the dos and don’ts would be submitted in the court on the next date of hearing.

Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, the standing counsel of the Delhi government, submitted an elaborate plan on how the air conditioners could be kept clean.

Mittal’s plea said that the centrally air-conditioned buildings inadvertently help the spread of SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, or other air/aerosol-borne infections. It sought that directions for adequate precautions be issued for the use of centrally air-conditioned buildings in Delhi to prevent the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

The HC has fixed May 1 as the next date of hearing.