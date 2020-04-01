e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Kerala HC orders Centre to open Kasaragod Mangalore highway immediately

Covid-19: Kerala HC orders Centre to open Kasaragod Mangalore highway immediately

Karnataka had sealed its border with Kerala after a spurt in coronavirus cases in Kasaragod district on that state.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:58 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The Kerala High Court said this was not an appropriate time to impose such restrictions as closing a highway.
The Kerala High Court said this was not an appropriate time to impose such restrictions as closing a highway.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

The Kerala High Court In a late night order on Wednesday asked the Centre to open the Kasaragod-Mangalore National Highway immediately and said the Karnataka government had no powers to close it.

On a petition by two lawyers against the closure of the highway by Kartnataka in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the court said this was not an appropriate time to impose such restrictions.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

At least seven patients from Kerala have died after Karnataka denied entry to ambulances.

After Kasaragod became a hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic Karnataka had suddenly closed the national highway causing much trouble to the people living in the border areas.

In its order the HC said national highway is the property of the Centre and it is bound to ensure traffic on it. Karnataka argued that the state is not bound to follow the Kerala high court order but the court rejected its contention and ordered the Centre to implement its order immediately

Also read:‘No exceptions to lockdown’: MHA order after Kerala’s ‘liquor on doc advice’ rule

The Centre’s counsel sought two day time saying talks were on between two states but the court declined it saying many deaths had already taken place due to this blockade

Earlier on Monday, Rajmohan Unnithan, Lok Sabha MP from Kasaragod, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the Karnataka government to open its borders and allow movement of ambulances, emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying essential items into Kerala.

Unnithan argued that that the decision of the Karnataka government to close its borders with Kerala was a dangerous and ill-planned decision as it has led to the disruption in supply of food and other essential items in his tate and resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier written to Prime Minister Marendra Modi seeking his intervention. Later home minister Amit Shah had talked to chief ministers of both states. But Karnataka did not relent saying it has every right to protect its districts neighbouring Kerala.

Relations between two states strained after closure of NH and other roads connecting them. Karnataka had put boulders and sand on the road to block vehicles from Kerala.

top news
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news