Covid-19: Kerala HC orders Centre to open Kasaragod Mangalore highway immediately

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:58 IST

The Kerala High Court In a late night order on Wednesday asked the Centre to open the Kasaragod-Mangalore National Highway immediately and said the Karnataka government had no powers to close it.

On a petition by two lawyers against the closure of the highway by Kartnataka in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the court said this was not an appropriate time to impose such restrictions.

At least seven patients from Kerala have died after Karnataka denied entry to ambulances.

After Kasaragod became a hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic Karnataka had suddenly closed the national highway causing much trouble to the people living in the border areas.

In its order the HC said national highway is the property of the Centre and it is bound to ensure traffic on it. Karnataka argued that the state is not bound to follow the Kerala high court order but the court rejected its contention and ordered the Centre to implement its order immediately

The Centre’s counsel sought two day time saying talks were on between two states but the court declined it saying many deaths had already taken place due to this blockade

Earlier on Monday, Rajmohan Unnithan, Lok Sabha MP from Kasaragod, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the Karnataka government to open its borders and allow movement of ambulances, emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying essential items into Kerala.

Unnithan argued that that the decision of the Karnataka government to close its borders with Kerala was a dangerous and ill-planned decision as it has led to the disruption in supply of food and other essential items in his tate and resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier written to Prime Minister Marendra Modi seeking his intervention. Later home minister Amit Shah had talked to chief ministers of both states. But Karnataka did not relent saying it has every right to protect its districts neighbouring Kerala.

Relations between two states strained after closure of NH and other roads connecting them. Karnataka had put boulders and sand on the road to block vehicles from Kerala.