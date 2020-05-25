e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala reports 49 new coronavirus cases, total active cases at 359

Kerala reports 49 new coronavirus cases, total active cases at 359

Kerala still has 359 active Covid-19 cases of the 896 reported to date. Around one lakh people are under quarantine, including 90% of them at their homes.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 19:53 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Indian laborers wearing masks arrive for work in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India.
Indian laborers wearing masks arrive for work in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India.(AP)
         

Kerala reported 49 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Monday, including two prisoners and healthcare workers each, state health minister KK Shailaja said. Of the 49 new cases, 14 and 10 are reported from north Kerala’s Kasaragod and Kannur districts, respectively.

Among the new Covid-19 positive cases, 18 people have come back from abroad, 25 returned from other states and six contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, from other infected people locally, the minister said. She promised to ramp up efforts to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

There has been a recent spike in Covid-19 positive cases because of the return of stranded people from West Asian countries and other states across the country amid the easing of lockdown restrictions. An estimated one lakh people have returned to the state over the past two weeks.

Kerala still has 359 active Covid-19 cases of the 896 reported to date. Around one lakh people are under quarantine, including 90% of them at their homes.

Four more areas, including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home district Kannur, have been declared as hotspots.

On Monday, the Vijayan-led government completed four years in office, but no celebrations were held because of the prevailing lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the viral outbreak.

“We’re with our people and they also accept us in a big way. The state is a role model for many others. We’ll continue our best efforts. We have completed in four years what we had promised to accomplish in five years of our rule,” said the CM.

The ruling Communist Party of India (M) hoped that its effective governance amid the pandemic would help gain political mileage.

But the opposition Congress alleged that a lion’s share of the government funds was spent on unnecessary public relations (PR) exercise. “It’s a PR campaign at its best,” alleged opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In