e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 latest: Twenty four test positive in Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi including serving personnel

Covid-19 latest: Twenty four test positive in Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi including serving personnel

Several people in Indian Army’s Research and Referal hospital in Delhi have tested positive for the disease.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 15:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All the positive cases have been shifted to the Indian Army’s Base Hospital
All the positive cases have been shifted to the Indian Army’s Base Hospital (REUTERS Photo/Representative)
         

The Delhi-based Army Hospital (Research and Referral) has reported 24 Covid-19 cases, including some serving personnel, two officials said on Tuesday. All the 24 positive cases are from the hospital’s oncology ward, said one of the officials cited above.

The positive cases include serving and retired personnel and a few of their dependents and all of them have been moved to the army’s Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, which is dedicated to Covid-19 patients, said the second official.

No healthcare worker has tested positive for Covid-19 yet, the second official said, adding that necessary protocol including contact tracing is being followed.

The single largest episode of coronavirus infection in the Indian military is from the Indian Navy with 26 of its sailors from a key naval base testing positive last month. The sailors were from INS Angre --- a logistics and administrative support base under the Western Naval Command. All the naval cases were traced to a single sailor.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Apart from the Indian military, 45 personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 67 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and at least 135 troopers from the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 31st battalion, have been found positive for the disease.

tags
top news
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper