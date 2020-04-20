Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: Areas where eateries are open from today

india

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address last week, states across the country will partially lift curbs on coronavirus lockdown from today. However, some states like Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka have decided not to ease the lockdown restrictions until May 3. On Sunday, Telangana became the first state to extend the lockdown till May 7.

With partial ease in lockdown restrictions across the country, are eateries operational in certain areas?

In its revised guidelines on activities and operations exempted during the lockdown period from April 20, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that dhabas (eating joints) along the highways will be allowed to operate from April 20 “with a stipulated minimum distance”.

The MHA said that bars and restaurants across the country will remain shut until the lockdown ends on May 3.

The Kerala government, however, announced that hotels and eateries will be operational in 10 of its 14 districts from Monday - a move the Centre has objected to. The government has eased restrictions for districts falling in ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones. The easing of curbs will not apply to four districts that fall in the ‘red zone’ - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Restaurants in Kerala’s ‘orange’ and ‘zone’ will remain functional till 7pm with social distancing norms in observance.

“People will have to keep it in mind it is a temporary arrangement so we expect responsible behaviour. We advise people to come out if it is necessary only,” said state director general of police Loknath Behra.

E-commerce platforms across the country are allowed to sell essential commodities such as food, pharmaceutical and medical devices during the lockdown, the MHA said last week. Food delivery options will be available in non coronavirus affected areas during the lockdown. Telangana, however, has announced that food delivery mobile applications will not be allowed to operate in the state from today.