e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Lockdown imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district

Covid-19: Lockdown imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district

District Magistrate of Jabalpur Bharat Yadav said that essential services, dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies will remain open. General stores, fruit, vegetable shops and private offices shall remain closed.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:33 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jabalpur
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 25,474, including 7,335 active cases
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 25,474, including 7,335 active cases(ANI Photo)
         

Lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 will remain imposed in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

District Magistrate of Jabalpur Bharat Yadav said that essential services, dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies will remain open. General stores, fruit, vegetable shops and private offices shall remain closed.

The official has informed that vehicles being used for health emergency services will be allowed to operate.

“The movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers will not be allowed but vehicles being used for essential services, including print and electronic media, shall be allowed but they will have to carry their identity cards,” Yadav said.

“Weddings which were already fixed for July 24th, 25th and 26th will be allowed to be held. Only 20 people (including bride and groom) will be allowed at a wedding,” he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 25,474, including 7,335 active cases. While 17,359 cases have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 780.

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
After HC order, Cong calls meeting; assembly session expected soon
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
Day after highest recovery, India adds nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In