Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: ‘Police stations will take responsibility to deliver food at doorsteps,’ says Mamata

Covid-19 lockdown: ‘Police stations will take responsibility to deliver food at doorsteps,’ says Mamata

On Monday, Banerjee had said that her administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that citizens are safe from Covid-19.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘It is my sincere request to all the fellow citizens to abide by Government guidelines,’ Banerjee had said on Monday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there is a need to ensure that there is no scarcity of food in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

Banerjee said that for this purpose, all Police stations will take the responsibility to deliver food at doorsteps and the same will be monitored by the District Magistrates and Police Superintendents.

“Please don’t crowd markets, maintain social distance. And please cover your face with something before going outdoors,” Banerjee told media persons on Tuesday.

She said there were adequate supplies in the market, and so there is no need to store anything.

On Monday, Banerjee had said that her administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that citizens are safe from coronavirus.

“The West Bengal Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety & precautions for its citizens in combating COVID-19 efficiently. At this critical juncture, it is only collective efforts & public cooperation which can help fight this menace,” the chief minister had tweeted out.

“It is my sincere request to all the fellow citizens to abide by Government guidelines. Until and unless an emergency, please don’t step out of your homes. We will fight this together. Only we can help keep everyone around us safe,” her tweet read. 

More than 1,000 people were arrested in Kolkata since Monday evening for violating the lockdown, officials said. Of the nine afflicted with coronavirus in the state, one has died.

