Covid-19 lockdown: Rajasthan CM reviews situation, discusses movement of migrants

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 12:09 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the state government is constantly working for the safe and smooth movement of migrants and workers during the Covid-19 lockdown. At a review meeting on Covid-19 lockdown and movement of people on Saturday, Gehlot said that there should be no negligence, else entire efforts will go waste.

“The third phase of lockdown will begin from May 4. The guideline issued by the GoI and state should be strictly followed. There should not be any kind of negligence on social distancing and necessary arrangements should be made for the industrial activities, which have been allowed to commence in the third phase,” said Gehlot.

He added that institutional quarantine has been arranged for migrants and workers from other states to prevent the spread of infection, but those who do not want to use it must necessarily stay in home quarantine. Also, their families should cater for social distancing and should not go out of the houses, the chief minister said.

He said that screening of all passengers should be ensured along with sanitisation of trains and buses. All other arrangements, including masks, sanitisers, food, should also be available for them, Gehlot added.

Gehlot said that till date, around 14 lakh people have registered for movement and it is a big challenge to send them to their respective homes. “These people should be called about 4 to 6 hours before the departure of a train by giving timely information related to the schedule and fare of the train through SMS, to avoid rush,” Gehlot said at the meeting. He also said that social distancing norms should be followed in trains too.

Chief Secretary DB Gupta informed that constant communication and coordination is being done with the state governments regarding the movement of migrants and workers. He said that Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal have not agreed to take people other than the workers currently living in the camps. Therefore, it is not possible to send people of these states. We are making efforts that governments of these states provide consent soon, said Gupta.

Additional Chief Secretary Industries Subodh Agrawal informed that 45,287 workers and migrants have been sent from the state till Saturday and 57,521 workers and migrants have been brought to the state. Ensuring social distancing, around 1,200 passengers have been transported in a train. They have been asked to pay the fare fixed by the Indian Railways through the state government.