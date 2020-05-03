e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 lockdown: Special flight repatriates UK nationals from Amritsar

Covid-19 lockdown: Special flight repatriates UK nationals from Amritsar

The UK nationals expressed their gratitude to the Indian citizens and Government of India for helping them while they were stranded here due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 07:01 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Amritsar
The Qatar Airways flight was scheduled to take off at 2:15 AM from Amritsar.
The Qatar Airways flight was scheduled to take off at 2:15 AM from Amritsar. (AP Photo)
         

Around 270 United Kingdom (UK) nationals left for their country in a special Qatar Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Sunday.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 2:15 AM from Amritsar.

Click here for full Covid-19 updates

Speaking to ANI, Davinder Singh, Volunteer, British High Commission said, “Around 11,000 UK nationals have been repatriated so far around the world out of which 5500 are from Punjab. In the coming days as well UK nationals will be sent back. We would like to thank the Government of India and Airways authorities.”

Before the flight took off, UK nationals here expressed their gratitude to the Indian citizens and Government of India for helping them while they were stranded here due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“We came here on March 9 for 2 weeks but our flight was cancelled due to lockdown. We were unable to move out of our house for six weeks. People should obey the lockdown norms,” said Gurbaksh Kaur, UK national.

Another UK national, Rajinder Singh told ANI, “We came here on February 29 for two weeks but later we were stranded here amid lockdown. We did face many problems but people of Punjab supported us and loved us during this crisis.”

Another special flight airlifted 271 UK nationals from Amritsar yesterday.

tags
top news
Second economic stimulus package likely soon: CEA
Second economic stimulus package likely soon: CEA
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Over 16k visited Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Delhi from March 13-24
Over 16k visited Tablighi Jamaat markaz in Delhi from March 13-24
Covid-19: Liquor, paan shop owners gear up for contactless sales
Covid-19: Liquor, paan shop owners gear up for contactless sales
Farmers go online to sell their produce in Covid-19 lockdown
Farmers go online to sell their produce in Covid-19 lockdown
How to avoid Covid-19 online scams: Google explains
How to avoid Covid-19 online scams: Google explains
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper