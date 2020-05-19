e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19: Ludhiana doctors protest poor quality of masks, get assurance from hospital administration

Covid-19: Ludhiana doctors protest poor quality of masks, get assurance from hospital administration

Amritsar continued to lead the Covid-19 tally in Punjab with 305 positive cases recorded on Monday, followed by 209 in Jalandhar and 155 in Tarn Taran.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 12:42 IST
Mohit Khanna | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Mohit Khanna | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Doctors and paramedical staff stage protest at civil hospital in Ludhiana against the poor quality of face mask being provided by health department, on Tuesday.
Doctors and paramedical staff stage protest at civil hospital in Ludhiana against the poor quality of face mask being provided by health department, on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
         

A day after two more of its employees tested positive of coronavirus disease Covid-19, the doctors and the paramedical staff at the civil hospital in Ludhiana staged protest on Tuesday against the poor quality of face masks being provided to them.

The protest, however, was called off after assurance from civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga that the masks and the other protective equipments will be replaced and the new material will reach by evening.

Dr Bagga summoned the factory owner who had manufactured the masks seeking an explanation.

Earlier, the doctors had raised the issue of poor quality of PPE kits. The protesting staff alleged that the N-95 mask was of substandard quality which provides no protection.

Dr Milan Verma, who had raised the issue, said that the masks cannot be stitched or stapled especially if it is to be used in Covid-19 facility. He also claimed that the filter of the masks kept falling off.

The employees staged protests holding masks in their hands. They refused to join duty till the time they are provided good quality masks and PPE kits.

So far, one former doctor and four ward attendants have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 22 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Monday.

They include two rape accused, six undertrial prisoners lodged in Borstal jail, two railway protection force (RPF) personnel - one a contact of a Covid-19 positive patient - and five other cases from different parts of the district.

Meanwhile, 15 nurses working on contract and deployed at isolation centre of the civil hospital, also staged protest and demanded hike in salary. They also accused the authorities of the hospital for not conducting their Covid-19 tests.

The protesting nurses said that they have come in contact with infected ward attendants and patients, who could be asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers.

Amritsar continued to lead the Covid-19 tally in Punjab with 305 positive cases recorded on Monday, followed by 209 in Jalandhar and 155 in Tarn Taran.

A total of 52,955 samples have been taken so far in the state and 48,813 of them have tested negative while reports of 2,162 are still awaited.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
