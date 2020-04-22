Covid-19: Nine of 12 CISF personnel infected in Mumbai discharged

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:05 IST

Nine out of the 12 personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai have been cured of the infection caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus and discharged. The personnel were posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) before the contracted the disease.

MA Ganapathy, special director general, CISF, said, “In all 12 personnel had tested positive in first test but nine have been discharged having tested negative in subsequent tests. The three hospitalised have been also tested negative in the last test but they will have to undergo another test.”

The CISF personnel who had tested positive are from the ranks of constable to assistant sub inspector (ASI); the eldest being 52 years of age and the youngest 27 years. All the cured and discharged personnel have been advised to observe mandatory home quarantine for 14 days from the date of discharge.

On March 27, a CISF head constable (HC) tested positive for Covid-19 after reporting a mild fever. After the first positive case, CISF decided to test 11 of his close contacts, four of whom tested positive on March 29. As all lived in the same camp,152 personnel were quarantined at the CISF residential camp at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai even as more tested positive.

CISF officials stated that active contact tracing was done to avoid any further spread of the disease. “It was a pro-active action as aggressive testing was done. The contacts were traced and all were timely quarantined,” said KN Tripathy, deputy inspector general, CISF, Mumbai airport.