e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 patient admitted to hospital in UP dies after consuming toxic liquid

Covid-19 patient admitted to hospital in UP dies after consuming toxic liquid

Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr RK Maurya, confirmed the victim was Covid-19 positive and shifted to the facility on Thursday night.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 16:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kanpur
It was not immediately clear whether the patient attempted suicide.
It was not immediately clear whether the patient attempted suicide.(HT Archives. Representative image )
         

A coronavirus patient died at a hospital here on Friday allegedly after consuming some toxic liquid at the community health centre he was admitted to in Sarsaul in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district, a health official said.

Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr RK Maurya, confirmed the victim was Covid-19 positive and shifted to the facility on Thursday night.

He, however, refused to share any further details regarding the patient’s death.

It was not immediately clear whether the patient attempted suicide.

Chief Medical Officer (Kanpur Dehat), Dr Rajesh Katiyar, said the man, a resident of Jharkhand, along with other labourers were travelling in a truck that was intercepted by police in Pukhrayan on April 23.

“The victim was kept at the district hospital where he was screened. He tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was taken to an isolation ward of the CHC in Sarsaul on Wednesday night,” the CMO added.

CHC’s Superintendent, Dr SL Verma, said the patient allegedly drank something after which his condition started deteriorating.

He was also a patient of epilepsy and might have been suffering from mental illness as well, the CMO added.

He held Kanpur Dehat authorities responsible for the patient’s death, claiming there was no such protocol to shift any Covid-19 positive patient at CHCs of any other district.

tags
top news
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Worst-hit Hubei to lower Covid risk level, outbreak ‘basically cut off’
Worst-hit Hubei to lower Covid risk level, outbreak ‘basically cut off’
LIVE: PM Modi meets union minister Shah, Sitharaman over lockdown exit
LIVE: PM Modi meets union minister Shah, Sitharaman over lockdown exit
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
No need for speed: SUVs parked in ocean reveal massive scale of car glut
No need for speed: SUVs parked in ocean reveal massive scale of car glut
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper