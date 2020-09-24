e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital

Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital

Sisodia was admitted to the state-run LNJP hospital on Wednesday. The hospital also said that he was admitted after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing Covid-19 treatment in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) , is suffering from Dengue,his office said in a statement on Thursday.

“His blood platelets are also falling,” it also said.

Sisodia was admitted to the state-run LNJP hospital on Wednesday. The hospital also said that he was admitted after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

He is now being shifted to Max Hospital, Saket from LNJP Hospital, the office also said.

The deputy chief minister is Covid-19 positive. He was under home-isolation since September 14, when he tested positive for the viral disease.

He is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet to have tested positive for Covid-19.

In June, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was discharged from the hospital on June 26 after being treated for 12 days.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infections surged to 2,60,623 after registering 3,834 new Covid-19 cases in a day, as per the figures published by the state health department on Thursday. While 36 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 5,123.

tags
top news
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transfer of power
Trump refuses to commit on peaceful transfer of power
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: Rahul century powers Kings XI Punjab to 206/3
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live: Rahul century powers Kings XI Punjab to 206/3
‘Know finance secy would be angry’: Mamata Banerjee on sops for Durga puja
‘Know finance secy would be angry’: Mamata Banerjee on sops for Durga puja
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In