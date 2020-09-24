Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital

india

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing Covid-19 treatment in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) , is suffering from Dengue,his office said in a statement on Thursday.

“His blood platelets are also falling,” it also said.

Sisodia was admitted to the state-run LNJP hospital on Wednesday. The hospital also said that he was admitted after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels.

He is now being shifted to Max Hospital, Saket from LNJP Hospital, the office also said.

The deputy chief minister is Covid-19 positive. He was under home-isolation since September 14, when he tested positive for the viral disease.

He is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet to have tested positive for Covid-19.

In June, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was discharged from the hospital on June 26 after being treated for 12 days.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infections surged to 2,60,623 after registering 3,834 new Covid-19 cases in a day, as per the figures published by the state health department on Thursday. While 36 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 5,123.